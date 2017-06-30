Mercedes-Benz vans supplier opening new facility in North Charleston
A supplier for the new Mercedes van plant in North Charleston is opening a $1.3 million facility that will create 63 jobs, according to state officials. Knapheide Truck Equipment Company Charleston will provide interiors for Sprinter and Metris vans in a 75,000-square-foot facility at 8449 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, according to an announcement Friday from the governor and secretary of commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC