Mayor Tecklenburg thinks body cameras keep black people safe
In December 2015, a jury failed to indict officer Timothy Loehmann, who, within two seconds of arriving at a Cleveland park, shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice for playing with a toy gun. On May 17, 2017, Tulsa officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter; she shot and killed Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed and had his hands in the air when Shelby opened fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC