Mayor Tecklenburg thinks body cameras keep black people safe

In December 2015, a jury failed to indict officer Timothy Loehmann, who, within two seconds of arriving at a Cleveland park, shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice for playing with a toy gun. On May 17, 2017, Tulsa officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter; she shot and killed Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed and had his hands in the air when Shelby opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.