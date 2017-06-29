Hearts on Fire tease new EP with familial 'Loyalty for Sale' video
Local punk rockers Hearts on Fire recently teased their forthcoming EP Silver Scars with the release of a video for its first single, "Loyalty for Sale." Aiming for a throwback-punk feel, the video is a raucous one that, as the band had hoped, is reminiscent of what you'd find on those old '90s punk compilation VHS tapes some of us are old enough to remember.
