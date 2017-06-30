Charleston reggae band the Dubplates chart big on iTunes
Local reggae band the Dubplates are charting pretty darn well this week on iTunes' U.S. Top Albums. A big part of the local scene since 2009, the 12-piece outfit debuted at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC