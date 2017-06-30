Charleston man arrested on child pornography charge
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Charleston man on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Christopher Alan Hartman, 36, was arrested Thursday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department.
