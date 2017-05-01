Watch Sufjan Stevens Perform The Entirety Of 'Carrie And Lowell'
The 2015 Sufjan Stevens tour for his crushingly sad and beautiful album Carrie & Lowell produced some of the best live shows of that year, if not this decade. Now the singer is sharing a full video of one of those performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Sat
|joe
|6
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Investigation
|31
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|331
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|95
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC