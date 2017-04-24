Two hospitalized after Charleston County pursuit ends in fiery crash
The incident began shortly after midnight when a Charleston County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 26 near Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. The driver sped away and the deputy pursued the car, which crashed into the wood line near U.S. Highway 78, according to the Sheriff's Office.
