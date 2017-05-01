Plan that puts Charleston carriage tours on busy streets to get more study
A proposal that puts Charleston carriage tours on busy streets during rush hour will get another 90 days of study. Until two months ago, carriages weren't allowed on King and Meeting streets between 4 and 6 p.m. That changed when the tourism department solicited input and shifted the routes to try to spread out the carriages to avoid congestion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Sat
|joe
|6
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Investigation
|31
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|331
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|95
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC