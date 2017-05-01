Plan that puts Charleston carriage to...

Plan that puts Charleston carriage tours on busy streets to get more study

A proposal that puts Charleston carriage tours on busy streets during rush hour will get another 90 days of study. Until two months ago, carriages weren't allowed on King and Meeting streets between 4 and 6 p.m. That changed when the tourism department solicited input and shifted the routes to try to spread out the carriages to avoid congestion.

