North Charleston agrees to $500,000 incentive for Piggly Wiggly

3 hrs ago Read more: Charleston Business Journal

North Charleston City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to give $100,000 per year for five years to a grocer that opens a store at the former Shipwatch Square shopping center site at the corner of McMillan and Rivers avenues . The resolution says the incentive will be paid to Lynn Willard, Lowcountry Grocers LLC, which is doing business as Piggly Wiggly .

