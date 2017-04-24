How easily can governments take private property in South Carolina for the sake of revitalization?
Zoning rules can keep bars from opening next to churches, for instance, but they don't necessarily prevent a car wash from opening on a site that could've been ideal for a fancy office building. That's a big frustration for rapidly growing cities in the state, such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach, where long-neglected areas are becoming the next frontier for development.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Sat
|joe
|6
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Investigation
|31
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|331
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|95
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
