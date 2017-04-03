Woman set on fire in Ladson after dis...

Woman set on fire in Ladson after dispute; man charged with attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A woman is in the Augusta burn center after the man she was in a relationship with for two years poured lighter fluid on her and set her on fire, authorities said. On Tuesday morning, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to a dispute at 105 Coveney Way in the Ladson area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS 7 hr Uh huh 6
Rude A** Northerners Mon News 3
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Apr 1 Benderson 33
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Apr 1 Benderson 101
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee Mar 29 LMAO 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC