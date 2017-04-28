Weekend rally calls for an end to vio...

Weekend rally calls for an end to violence against trans women of color

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Following the reported murders of at least nine transgender women of color in the United States since the start of the year, a community rally will be held this Sunday in Charleston to address this rise in violence. Scheduled April 30 at noon at Wragg Mall Park, the event will be hosted by a multi-racial group of activists from across the Lowcountry and sponsored by the Carolina Youth Action Project , We Are Family, Southerners on New Ground, Campaign for Southern Equality, Charleston Area Transgender Support, the Alliance for Full Acceptance, and Charleston Pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Is The Moderator Consistantly Removing Thre... 1 hr California HQ 6
Why are People From New York So Rude? 10 hr 5Five12 1
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar '17 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC