Weekend rally calls for an end to violence against trans women of color
Following the reported murders of at least nine transgender women of color in the United States since the start of the year, a community rally will be held this Sunday in Charleston to address this rise in violence. Scheduled April 30 at noon at Wragg Mall Park, the event will be hosted by a multi-racial group of activists from across the Lowcountry and sponsored by the Carolina Youth Action Project , We Are Family, Southerners on New Ground, Campaign for Southern Equality, Charleston Area Transgender Support, the Alliance for Full Acceptance, and Charleston Pride.
