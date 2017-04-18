Veterans canoe from Columbia to Charl...

Veterans canoe from Columbia to Charleston to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A veteran support group traveled 175 miles over a five day period along South Carolina waterways to raise awareness for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and veteran suicide. They started in Columbia and made their way down to the BP Cooper River Recreation Center in Charleston, the finish line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charleston in 10 years 4 hr Denise 8
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 15 jimwildrickjr 2
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Apr 7 Outside of This 102
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC