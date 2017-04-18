Veterans canoe from Columbia to Charleston to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide
A veteran support group traveled 175 miles over a five day period along South Carolina waterways to raise awareness for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and veteran suicide. They started in Columbia and made their way down to the BP Cooper River Recreation Center in Charleston, the finish line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
