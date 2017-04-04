Uber driver charged after police find fake badge, gun in car
A South Carolina Uber driver has been arrested after police say they found a fake police badge and loaded gun inside his vehicle. Folly Beach Public Safety tells news outlets 57-year-old David Stanley Hubbard was running sirens in his 2007 Honda Pilot when he picked up passengers from downtown Charleston on Saturday.
