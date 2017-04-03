Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect as storms move into Charleston area
As of 8:01 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over North Charleston moving east at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorm warnings has been issued until 9 p.m. for Charleston and Berkeley counties, while a tornado watch remains in effect for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 11 p.m. As of 8:20 p.m. there were over 1,000 power outages in Charleston County and over 3,000 statewide.
