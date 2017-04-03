Tornado kills one in Union as dangerous storms move in to Charleston area
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Charleston area as a line of potentially dangerous storms begins to move in. The watch was issued until 10 p.m. "For the most part, it looks like the worst of it will be inland," said Weather Service forecaster Doug Berry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude A** Northerners
|22 hr
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC