Top Chef Charleston drew millions of viewers
Nobody knows exactly what compelled millions of viewers to tune into Top Chef Charleston, but the ratings suggest they weren't only interested in South Carolina shrimp and garden parties. Unsurprisingly, the highest-rated episode of the season was the Mar. 1 finale, filmed in Mexico.
Charleston Discussions
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Sat
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Sat
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
