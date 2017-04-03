They were determined to get married, ...

They were determined to get married, despite the cancer spreading through his body.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Krista and John Barlow married April 1, 2017, with Cornerstone Church Pastor Mark DeVaney officiating in Bluffton, S.C. The ceremony took place on Krista's mother's porch swing in Bluffton Park. Krista and John Barlow married April 1, 2017, with Cornerstone Church Pastor Mark DeVaney officiating in Bluffton, S.C. The ceremony took place on Krista's mother's porch swing in Bluffton Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 9 hr Travels 34
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 9 hr Outside of This 102
Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16) Apr 5 Uh huh 6
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Apr 4 Uh huh 6
Rude A** Northerners Apr 3 News 3
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC