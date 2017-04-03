The diverse Charleston Bluegrass Fest...

The diverse Charleston Bluegrass Festival relaunches at Middleton Place Woodlands

For those who appreciate the cheerful melodies and mournful twang of traditional and progressive bluegrass, mountain folk music and acoustic Americana, the return of the Charleston Bluegrass Festival is an exciting opportunity. Organized and presented by local collective Awendaw Green and radio station The Bridge 105.5, the family-friendly two-day event will feature an impressive variety of musical acts, outdoor activities, specialty food and craft beer at Middleton Place Woodlands, a handsome and spacious setting across from the Middleton Equestrian Center and the adjacent historic plantation.

