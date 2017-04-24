The Bend, a new North Charleston venu...

The Bend, a new North Charleston venue on banks of Ashley River, will host Marsh Jam arts event

The Bend, a 17-acre property on the banks of the Ashley River, is the site of the first-ever Marsh Jam, an outdoor performance featuring local musicians, comedians and storytellers. The Marsh Jam is the result of a collaboration with Eddie White and the team behind Awendaw Green Barn Jams.

