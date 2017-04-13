The Agenda: Poll shows S.C. doesn't t...

The Agenda: Poll shows S.C. doesn't think state is keeping up;...

13 hrs ago

A new Winthrop Poll shows that nearly 62 percent of those surveyed say they don't feel that S.C. services are not adequately keeping up with growth across the state. Source: The State Other figures from the poll: Behind Politicians/Government , respondents ranked Racism as the second-most important issue facing the nation , ahead of jobs/unemployment and immigration/refugees.

