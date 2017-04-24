Tesla adding Charleston Supercharger station by the end of the year
Charleston is getting one of three new Tesla Supercharger stations coming to S.C. by the end of the year. The electric car company says it will double its worldwide network of proprietary fast-charging stations by the end of 2017, also adding Superchargers in Myrtle Beach and Florence, according to a blog post published today.
