Take cheap solar power seriously

The 3-acre Jerry Zucker Solar Park that opened in North Charleston in 2016 will pale in comparison to the state's first major utility-scale solar farm slated for 800 acres in Jasper County, providing 72 megawattts of electricity to SCE&G, enough to power 12,200 homes. The 3-acre Jerry Zucker Solar Park that opened in North Charleston in 2016 will pale in comparison to the state's first major utility-scale solar farm slated for 800 acres in Jasper County, providing 72 megawattts of electricity to SCE&G, enough to power 12,200 homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.