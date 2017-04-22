Summit offers guidance on protecting ...

Summit offers guidance on protecting houses of worship

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship typically welcome all who come through their doors, a spirit of openness that can also leave them vulnerable to violence. High-profile acts - the June 2015 racist shooting at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, that left nine people dead or recent threats made to Jewish institutions - immediately come to mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 10 hr Reply 104
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
Charleston in 10 years Apr 19 Denise 8
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC