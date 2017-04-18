Summerville man arrested in connection with North Charleston...
A Summerville man was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in North Charleston on Wednesday. Andrew Samuel Miller, a 19-year-old resident of Manchester Road, was taken into custody at a hotel on Northwoods Boulevard, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.
