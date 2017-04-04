St. Philip's Tea Room is the best restaurant in Charleston
There are rare times when Charleston really does feel like a page torn from a Dorothea Benton Frank novel and tea room season is just such an occasion. Yesterday, St. Philip's Church kicked off its week-long Tea Room and it's as be-pearled and polished as you might imagine.
