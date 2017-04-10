Spanish Charleston symphony trumpeter serves up a taste of home
Antonio Marti, principal trumpet with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and his wife Dulce served up paella from their native country of Spain at a Charleston Symphony Orchestra League fundraiser, "A Night in Spain," held March 30 in Mount Pleasant's Cooper River Room.
