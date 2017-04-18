Some Things Worse Than Racism
As a group, black Americans have made the greatest gains - over some of the highest hurdles and in a very short span of time - of any racial group in mankind's history. What's the evidence? If one totaled up the earnings of black Americans and considered us as a separate nation with our own gross domestic product, we would rank among the 20 richest nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston in 10 years
|24 min
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC