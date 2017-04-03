Shimano's fishing division expanding North Charleston presence
Sporting goods manufacturer and distributor Shimano American Corp. is expanding its North Charleston operations with a 22,000-square-foot office building for its fishing division at the company's existing Palmetto Commerce Park facility. The new building is the latest in a series of expansions for Shimano in North Charleston since establishing operations here in 2003.
