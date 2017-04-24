Senator introduces new legislation to...

Senator introduces new legislation to crack down on robocalls intended to impersonate individuals

Senator Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, today penned a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting the investigation of Robocall tactics by Dark Money group Campaign for Liberty. In the letter, Senn says the group made political calls to district residents using the "spoofing" tactics to appear the call was placed by the senator's private business.

