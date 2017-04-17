Report: North Charleston jeweler Ivo Colucci, accused of killing wife, tells police 'I shot her'
A North Charleston jewelry store owner accused of killing his wife at the family business surrendered with his hands in the air and told responding officers "I shot her and the gun's inside," according to an incident report. Police who responded to the scene at Colucci's Jewelers on Rivers Avenue on Friday were also met by several people who said "He shot her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC