Replica Columbus ships to visit Charleston

Replicas of the Columbus ships Nina and Pinta will be moored for two weeks and open for tours at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina starting April 28. Provided by the Columbus Foundation. Replicas of the Columbus ships Nina and Pinta will be moored for two weeks and open for tours at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina starting April 28. Provided by the Columbus Foundation.

