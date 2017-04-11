Replica Columbus ships to visit Charleston
Replicas of the Columbus ships Nina and Pinta will be moored for two weeks and open for tours at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina starting April 28. Provided by the Columbus Foundation.
