Rape victims in U.S. made to pay part of the medical bill

Women who have been sexually assaulted in the U.S. often bear some costs for testing and other medical treatment when they report the rape to authorities, according to a new study. Victims with private insurance pay on average $950, or 14 percent, of the cost of medical services, and the insurance providers pay about $5,789, researchers found.

