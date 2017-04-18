Rape victims in U.S. made to pay part of the medical bill
Women who have been sexually assaulted in the U.S. often bear some costs for testing and other medical treatment when they report the rape to authorities, according to a new study. Victims with private insurance pay on average $950, or 14 percent, of the cost of medical services, and the insurance providers pay about $5,789, researchers found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|My Research
|103
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|Wed
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC