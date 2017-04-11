Put these 8 Southern music festivals on your radar
Our favorite time of year is festival season, and this year's offerings are the best yet - particularly when you consider the mouth-watering lineups coming to town via the inaugural High Water Festival and the Summer Shindig. But we also have to give shoutouts to places like Columbia, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Athens because they're giving fans around the South a reason to gas up and go for a little road trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston in 10 years
|17 hr
|Shadow
|6
|Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker
|17 hr
|NSA
|1
|Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up.
|17 hr
|Rocky
|2
|Rude A** Northerners
|18 hr
|Rocky
|8
|New York Full of Child Molesters
|18 hr
|Truth
|1
|New Yorkers are f****d up people
|Mon
|Tumbleweeds
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|Toothache
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC