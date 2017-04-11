Put these 8 Southern music festivals on your radar

Our favorite time of year is festival season, and this year's offerings are the best yet - particularly when you consider the mouth-watering lineups coming to town via the inaugural High Water Festival and the Summer Shindig. But we also have to give shoutouts to places like Columbia, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Athens because they're giving fans around the South a reason to gas up and go for a little road trip.

