Police block off area in downtown Charleston after officer-involved shooting
Police have blocked off a portion of a downtown street after a reported robbery led to an officer-involved shooting. Police responded at approximately 3 p.m. to a reported drug deal that turned into a robbery in the 200 block of King Street, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Uh huh
|6
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Uh huh
|6
|Rude A** Northerners
|Apr 3
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC