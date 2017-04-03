PhishLabs moves into new Charleston HQ

PhishLabs moves into new Charleston HQ

15 hrs ago

Charleston cybersecurity firm PhishLabs plans to create 45 jobs over the next three years and move into a larger corporate headquarters along Upper King Street. PhishLabs plans to occupy 25,000 square feet in the Raven Cliff Co.'

