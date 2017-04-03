PhishLabs moves into new Charleston HQ
Charleston cybersecurity firm PhishLabs plans to create 45 jobs over the next three years and move into a larger corporate headquarters along Upper King Street. PhishLabs plans to occupy 25,000 square feet in the Raven Cliff Co.'
