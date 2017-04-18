North Charleston man dies after auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate
According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, Jonathan Ruiz Velez, 35, was crossing the street around 10 p.m. near Peppermill Parkway in North Charleston. As Velez was crossing, he was hit by a vehicle.
