North Charleston man convicted in son's dog mauling is sent back to jail on probation violation
A North Charleston father who avoided prison by admitting to a felony in his infant's fatal dog mauling was sent back to jail on Thursday, accused of violating his probation by doing drugs and failing to report a crime. Quintin McGrew, 33, pleaded guilty early this year to unlawful conduct toward a child.
