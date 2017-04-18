North Charleston considering $500,000...

North Charleston considering $500,000 incentive for grocery store

10 hrs ago Read more: Charleston Business Journal

North Charleston's Finance Committee will meet later this week to consider a resolution giving up to $500,000 in incentives for the development of a grocery store at Shipwatch Square, according to the committee's agenda . Winn-Dixie closed its store at the shopping center at the corner of McMillan and Rivers avenues in 2005.

