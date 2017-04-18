North Charleston considering $500,000 incentive for grocery store
North Charleston's Finance Committee will meet later this week to consider a resolution giving up to $500,000 in incentives for the development of a grocery store at Shipwatch Square, according to the committee's agenda . Winn-Dixie closed its store at the shopping center at the corner of McMillan and Rivers avenues in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC