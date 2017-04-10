Nick's Original BBQ in downtown Charleston forced to close after inspector rules building unsafe

Smoke rises from the fire pit as Jason Groseclose flips ribs at Jim 'N Nick's BBQ during the Second Sunday on King Street Sunday September 13, 2015. Grace Beahm/Staff Smoke rises from the fire pit as Jason Groseclose flips ribs at Jim 'N Nick's BBQ during the Second Sunday on King Street Sunday September 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.