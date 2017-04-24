New Orleans is latest place in the South knocking down monuments to the Confederacy
Workers early Monday dismantled a 35-foot granite obelisk, the Liberty Place monument, which honored whites who tried to defeat a racially integrated government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War. The city will also remove three statues to Confederate military officers in coming days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston Does Not Welcome Northeners
|47 min
|US District Court
|3
|New Yorkers are Nasty People
|22 hr
|HAHAHA
|1
|Teen retailer Rue21 to close nearly 400 stores,...
|22 hr
|Toothache
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 22
|Reply
|104
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 19
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC