Necropsy to be performed on dog found...

Necropsy to be performed on dog found burned in Awendaw

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The remains of a dog found burned Tuesday in Awendaw will undergo a necropsy to answer questions in the animal cruelty case. Charleston Animal Society spokesman Dan Krosse says the necropsy is expected to determine the cause of death, species and whether it was alive when its body was set on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 1 hr Tums 36
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) 2 hr Canuck 46
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) 22 hr Patty 123
Charleston in 10 years Thu Uh huh 7
Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker Apr 11 NSA 1
Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up. Apr 11 Rocky 2
Rude A** Northerners Apr 11 Rocky 8
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC