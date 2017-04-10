Myrtle Beach bank to open downtown Ch...

Myrtle Beach bank to open downtown Charleston branch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A Myrtle Beach-based lender that's wrapping up work on its first standalone office in Mount Pleasant is turning its eye to downtown Charleston. South Atlantic Bank has applied for permission from government regulators to open a full-service branch in a commercial strip center at 480 East Bay St., between Calhoun and Charlotte streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charleston in 10 years Tue Shadow 6
Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker Tue NSA 1
Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up. Tue Rocky 2
Rude A** Northerners Tue Rocky 8
New York Full of Child Molesters Tue Truth 1
New Yorkers are f****d up people Apr 10 Tumbleweeds 1
Smack The Invaders of Charleston Apr 9 Toothache 8
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC