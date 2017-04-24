Mt Pleasant man gets 30 years for killing wife, dumping body in North Charleston
A 48-year-old Mount Pleasant man who killed his wife and dumped her body in a yard in North Charleston was sentenced to 30 years. Alberto Martinez-Villa entered a plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the stabbing death of his wife, 32-year-old Augustine Hernandez-Hernandez.
