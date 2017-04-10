Mother Emanuel AME memorial unveiled at Charleston International Airport
Charleston International Airport unveiled a new addition to its facility honoring the lives of the victims in the deadly Charleston Church shooting in 2015. In March 2016, leaders with the Charleston County Aviation Authority released the conceptual plan for the area, including a space for reflection and contemplation.
