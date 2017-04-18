Mississippi, Alabama celebrate Confed...

Mississippi, Alabama celebrate Confederate Memorial Day

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Some Southern states still commemorate those who died fighting for secession from the United States over slavery and states' rights. In Georgia the day has been called "State Holiday" since 2015, when Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee's birthday were struck from the state calendar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen retailer Rue21 to close nearly 400 stores,... Sat Lady Rivera 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sat Reply 104
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
Charleston in 10 years Apr 19 Denise 8
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at April 24 at 10:37AM EDT

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC