Mississippi, Alabama celebrate Confederate Memorial Day
Some Southern states still commemorate those who died fighting for secession from the United States over slavery and states' rights. In Georgia the day has been called "State Holiday" since 2015, when Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee's birthday were struck from the state calendar.
