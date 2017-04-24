Longtime Charleston realtor and preservationist Tommy Thornhill honored with Order of Palmetto
Tommy Thornhill, whose 63 years as a Charleston businessman is eclipsed only by his civic involvement, was surprised Thursday with a special honor at the Historic Charleston Foundation's Charter Day event. Thornhill, 88, worked 33 years in the oil and gas business, taught at The Citadel and then spent three more decades in commercial real estate, but most people probably know him from his volunteer work.
