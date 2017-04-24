Jury convicts second man in $1 millio...

Jury convicts second man in $1 million jewelry heists in Charleston, Columbia

A second man was convicted Thursday in Charleston for his role in a string of pricey South Carolina jewelry store robberies. Aquabeus Demond Moore, 36, of Atlanta was found guilty in U.S. District Court of five felony charges related to the two armed robberies in 2015.

