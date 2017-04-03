Judge sets bond for two men arrested after officer-involved shooting in Charleston
Lesol Brown is charged with armed robbery and Kamal Backman is charged as an accessory after the robbery, according to court documents. Backman, who turned 20 Friday, told the judge he is on probation, apologized to the victim and asked for a low bond because he hoped to attend his mother's wedding.
