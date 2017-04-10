Jewelry business owner charged with killing wife at N. Charleston store
Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store. At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to Colucci's Jewelers on 7565 Rivers Ave. for reports of shots fired inside the business.
